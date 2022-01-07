Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $355.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.