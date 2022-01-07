Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

