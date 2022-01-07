Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

GLPI stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,472. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

