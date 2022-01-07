Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.14% of Boston Omaha worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

