Contrasting Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 464.52%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Volcon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 23.06 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -3.65

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Volcon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

