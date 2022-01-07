MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 23.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

