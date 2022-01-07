MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $174.77 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.