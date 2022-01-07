MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 59.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $586.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.17. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

