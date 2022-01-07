MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 785 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.