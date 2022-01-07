MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 432 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.92 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

