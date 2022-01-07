Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Latch stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Latch will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

