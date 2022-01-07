Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

LITE stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

