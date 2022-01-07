SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

