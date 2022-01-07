Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCOM. CLSA cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

