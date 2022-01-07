LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

