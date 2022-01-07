Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 11,783 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $57.37 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63.

