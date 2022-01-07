Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $384.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

