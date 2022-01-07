Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

SSYS opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

