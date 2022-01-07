Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

