Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $364,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

