Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $7,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $2,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

BROS stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

