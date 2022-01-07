Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Down 4.3%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 25,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 11,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZIA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

