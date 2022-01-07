New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Up 1.2%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

NHPEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie raised shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Get New Hope alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.