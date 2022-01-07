Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,771.50 ($50.82) and last traded at GBX 3,833.50 ($51.66). 112,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 120,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,836 ($51.69).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JET shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($120.33) to GBX 8,910 ($120.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.32) to GBX 6,527 ($87.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,935.18 ($120.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,581.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,695.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

