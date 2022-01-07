Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading Down 0.7%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 1,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.