Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) shares were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 1,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

PBKOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

