Raymond James Cuts NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $34.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

NTGR opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

