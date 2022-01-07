New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.