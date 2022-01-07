Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “To compete among diverse industries, Hexcel consistently brings in next-generation products to the market and also enters into collaborations to capture larger market share. It is also implementing significant short-term cost-saving actions to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The overall long-term demand for efficient aircraft and its advanced composites technology remains robust. It boasts a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. However, it’s operations, margins and results continue to be adversely impacted by lower demand for its products. The company’s industrial sales also continue to be challenged by the pandemic’s impact and changes in its wind energy business. Its cash flow from operating activities declined 59.1% year over year. Hexcel's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

