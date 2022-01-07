Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.85. Copa posted earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of CPA opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Copa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Copa by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.