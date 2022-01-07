Wells Fargo & Company Trims People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price to $17.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

