Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Post $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $262.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

