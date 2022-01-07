Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 25,249 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $18,684.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CFMS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.