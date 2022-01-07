Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 25,249 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $18,684.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Conformis by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Conformis by 75.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 685,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 416.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 647,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 522,408 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

