Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

