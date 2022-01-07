Boston Partners Has $2.13 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in National Bank were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $47.08 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.