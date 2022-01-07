Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.45% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 78,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

BZH opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

