Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of Argan worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGX opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

