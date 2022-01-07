Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) One Day Volume Hits $512,026.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $35.13 million and approximately $512,026.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for about $15.94 or 0.00038139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 104.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.86 or 0.07587561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,790.12 or 0.99999703 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007525 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

