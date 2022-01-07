High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) insider James Knowles acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,388.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39.

Get High Peak Royalties alerts:

High Peak Royalties Company Profile

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets. It has royalties over 20 oil and gas permits in Australia and over 2,000 wells in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for High Peak Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Peak Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.