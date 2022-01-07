Edward B. Cloues II Buys 1,551 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,551 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $23,187.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AXR opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.63. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

