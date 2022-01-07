Maximo F. Nougues Sells 7,484 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 7,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $23,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,077 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.