Steve Valenzuela Sells 418 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56.

On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00.

Shares of ALRM opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.