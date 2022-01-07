Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Declines By 58.2%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Professional by 163.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Professional by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFHD. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Professional stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Professional has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

