Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price at $166.82

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $125.12. 280,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,958. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.76. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $94.84 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.51.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

