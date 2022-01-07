VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. 382,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,703. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

