Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $24.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,126. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $380.64 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.59.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

