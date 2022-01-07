Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Short Interest Update

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OCDX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 2,188,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 199.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,432,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.