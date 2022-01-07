Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the November 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 60,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,820. The company has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.78. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

