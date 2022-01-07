Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 116.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $29,964,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 160.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.