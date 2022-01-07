Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

